Opposition view: Portsmouth boss claims 'it was a good tackle' after McIntyre draws blood from Pinnock

John Mousinho

Portsmouth manager Jon Mousinho saw little wrong with Tom McIntyre’s challenge on Mitch Pinnock after the defender was given his marching orders during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Northampton.

McIntyre launched into a full-blooded challenge with Pinnock that saw both men need treatment nine minutes into the second half. The Cobblers man was left with blood-stained socks having suffered a nasty cut on his leg while McIntyre, who was making his debut, was seen leaving the ground on crutches.

Referee Sam Purkiss consulted with his linesman before brandishing a straight red card, although it had little impact on the outcome as Connor Ogilvie’s early header was followed by a brace for Paddy Lane before Callum Lang smashed in a late fourth.

"I thought it was a good tackle at the time,” said Mousinho. “I’ve only watched it back from the wide angle on the far side so I’ll need to see it back properly but from my point of view, when the referee blew his whistle, I wasn’t even sure which way he had given the foul which probably sums up where my thinking was at.

"I just thought it was a good tackle. I don’t know how else he can go into that challenge without risking breaking his leg. I’m really disappointed for Tom and we’ll have to review that over the next few hours and have a look at appealing.”

Marc Leonard scored a brilliant consolation late on but Portsmouth were comfortable and deserving winners as they continue to set the pace at the top of League One.

"I’m delighted with the performance,” added Mousinho. “We were rampant in the first half and looked right at it from the first minute. We got the two goals and the only disappointing thing was that we didn’t score more in the first half.