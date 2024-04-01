Darren Moore

Port Vale manager Darren Moore was ‘bitterly disappointed’ by his side’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton at Sixfields.

Ethan Chislett missed a couple of early chances before Mitch Pinnock fired Cobblers ahead, and further opportunities went begging for the visitors in the second half, the best of which fell to Uche Ikpeazu.

Town’s victory was wrapped up by Shaun McWilliams in stoppage-time as Vale remained in the League One relegation zone with six games to play.

"It's bitterly disappointing," admitted Moore. "We had as much of the play as they did but the game was decided on chances – they converted theirs, we didn't convert ours. I thought we looked a bit on the back foot, I'm not sure if the game on Friday took it out of us so I'll look into that, but the chances were there for us.

"We weren't at our sharpest and we couldn't capitalise in those key moments. I spoke to the boys at half-time about showing that ruthless mentality when you get chances because if you put those chances away, it's a different game and they were gilt-edged chances as well.

"But there was no real conviction when we did get in there and that's really disappointing. The fact that their goalkeeper got man of the match tells you how the game went but we have to move on quickly.