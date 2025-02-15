Opposition view: Parkinson delighted with Wrexham's comfortable win at Sxfields
After an even start, Wrexham took control thanks to two goals in three first half minutes as Sam Smith latched onto a long ball before slotting home and then Ollie Rathbone found the net via the post.
The visitors could have scored more but their victory was never in doubt as they made it back-to-back league wins on the road to stay third in League One.
Parkinson said: "Northampton went 3-0 up against Huddersfield in their last home game and they started that game really quick and physical so we prepared for that.
"We won headers, we won second balls and we built a platform to play some great football and get the lead and I'm really pleased with the professionalism of the group.
"It's great for Sam Smith to get his goal, you always want that first one at a new club and his all-round play was excellent, and then Ollie has incredible energy but he has quality as well and it was a good finish.
"We had other chances, their goalkeeper made a great save from Jay Rodriguez, so we could have scored more goals but we also had to defend set-pieces and long throws.
"The concentration, the detail and the organisation had to be right because if you suddenly concede it gives the crowd a huge lift and they are a team who have shown in recent weeks that they can get back into games.
"I'm really pleased with the whole performance and now we have to utilise these extra few hours to rest up and get ready for next week."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.