Oxford United manager Des Buckingham felt his side had ‘done enough’ to take at least a point from Saturday’s stoppage-time defeat to Northampton.

The U’s could have reclaimed a place in the top two with victory at Sixfields but they were second best for much of the game and ultimately went down to Tyreece Simpson’s dramatic winner seven minutes into stoppage-time.

Cameron Brannagan had converted from the penalty spot on the hour-mark after Kieron Bowie headed Cobblers into the lead five minutes after half-time, but Simpson earned Town a deserved victory.

"I thought we had done enough to get a result," said Buckingham. "We created a few chances in the first half and we should have scored at least a couple of goals but we weren’t ourselves in the second half.

"We go behind at the start of the second half but got ourselves back in it with the penalty, Stan (Mills) did extremely well to win it, and then it's a kick in the teeth to concede in the last 30 seconds. I thought the lad slipped for their free-kick but we gave away too many fouls and that played into their hands.

"I don’t remember them having any clear-cut chances. Both goals are set-pieces, one is a second phase from a corner and the other is from the free-kick at the end. We knew it would be tough and they are going well but you can't give away so many opportunities for them to get the ball in the box because eventually one will go in.

"I understand the frustration of the supporters (Oxford fans were chanting ‘attack, attack, attack’ at 1-1) because I want to play football that entertains and we haven't done that in the away games since I've been here.