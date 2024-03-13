Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley felt it was a job well done from his side after their 1-0 victory at Sixfields on Tuesday.

A cagey first half at Sixfields featured very few clear-cut chances but Blackpool took control after the break with Matt Pennington making the crucial breakthrough 10 minutes into the second period. The visitors then defended well and limited Northampton to very few opportunities as they moved to within one point of the play-off places.

"I thought we played well and we looked like a good team," said Critchley. "We played with belief and a bit of arrogance. They changed their shape and they changed their team and paid us a bit of respect but we had good control of the game and we said at half-time to be patient and keep doing the right things.

"We knew that, if we kept passing it, they'll tire, and to score from a set-piece was really nice because that's something we have worked on and it's something we highlighted that we needed to improve.

"Their goalkeeper made an unbelievable save from Marvin Ekpiteta in the first half but we felt the ball crossed the line so to score from another set-piece in the second half was pleasing.

"After we scored, without the ball, we looked really assured and it was a composed and controlled performance.

"We've only lost one in six and that's now three consecutive clean sheets so we're in good form and we feel we're building momentum.