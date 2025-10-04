Opposition view: Moore in disbelief after 'unbelievable' moment denies Port Vale victory

Darren Moore

Port Vale manager Darren Moore was left in disbelief after Ross Fitzsimons’ ‘unbelievable’ last-gasp heroics denied his side victory against Northampton on Saturday.

The two teams largely cancelled each other out on a wind-swept afternoon at Vale Park, but the hosts could have pinched all three points with virtually the last act of the game, only for Fitzsimons to pull off a fantastic save from Ruari Paton.

"It was really difficult in the conditions today and I think everyone could see that,” said Moore. “The positives are that we were resolute, determined, focused and we were committed and challenged for the ball.

"We were up against a difficult side. The are a percentage-based team and you can see why they are such a strong, resolute team. They don’t give much away and they always ask questions with where they put the ball.

"I thought we dealt with them well and we won our duels and then you’re looking for that one opportunity and it comes right at the end. It fell to the right player but I’ve looked back at it and the goalkeeper has taken an unbelievable gamble and it’s paid off.

"He’s in the middle of the goal and it’s eight, nine yards out but when you look at the goalkeeper’s reaction, he’s taken an unbelievable gamble and it’s paid off for him and he’s won them the point. The best chance fell to us but it’s a clean sheet and a point and we take it and move on.”

Moore was also asked about the officiating after home supporters booed the referee off both at half-time and full-time, replying: “It is frustrating when you feel certain decisions should go your way but they don’t.

"As a manager I have to control my words but I think the fans did the talking for me in terms of how they saw the game. But I want to talk about the conditions because it really wasn’t easy for the players and 90 per cent of the game was dictated by the conditions. A swirling wind is the worst for any sport but we showed another side to our game.”