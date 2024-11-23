Opposition view: Monk felt Cambridge's performance 'warranted three points' against Cobblers

Garry Monk

Cambridge United manager Garry Monk felt his side ‘warranted three points’ after an ‘excellent’ performance against Northampton on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scrappy game was ruined by horrible conditions as wind and rain swept through Sixfields throughout and neither team could find the quality required to make a breakthrough.

Cambridge did shade it in terms of shots and shots on target and they had the best chance when Elias Kachunga was denied by Nesta Guinness-Walker’s magnificent block with 11 minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conditions dictated the game and it was not the most thrilling game but I thought we gave an excellent performance,” said Monk. "We were the dominant side in terms of territory and creating opportunities. The only thing missing was the ball hitting the net.

"We were solid and we did the basics well and I felt our performance warranted three points but we didn't take our chances and if you can't win, make sure you don't lose and it's another point.

"The weather obviously plays a big role and you have to change your approach but I was really pleased with how we played, especially away from home.

"We dealt with them and in terms of territory, it was us. We had the wind in the first half and we were dominant and it was the same in the second half and we did more than enough to score a couple of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They put a bit on pressure on us at the end but it would have been criminal had we not come away with at least a point. We just need to be more ruthless but we won't beat ourselves up about it because we're doing a lot right."