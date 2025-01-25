Opposition view: Mixed feelings for Wycombe's interim manager after Cobblers draw
The in-form Chairboys had eyes on top spot in League One but they were fortunate not to go behind early on and then created only a couple of clear-cut chances, both of which brought fine saves from Town goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.
"We know we can be better,” said Grace, who has replaced Luton-bound Matt Bloomfield in the short-term. “The second half was more us. We tweaked it tactically and made some changes and we found better positions in their half of the pitch and created more chances.
"If you reflect back on it, their goalkeeper is man of the match. He’s made two big saves, one from Joe Low in the first half and then another from Fred Onyedinma. It’s a frustrating one but it’s another point.
"The game took 20, 25 minutes to settle and they wanted to get it forward early to (Tom) Eaves. We planned for that and it’s what you expect from a Kevin Nolan team. It’s going to be fiery and they will put you under pressure but credit to us because we stood up to that.
"Other results have gone our way so we have to take the positives and be ready to go again on Tuesday.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.