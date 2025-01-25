Opposition view: Mixed feelings for Wycombe's interim manager after Cobblers draw

Cameron McGeehan

Wycombe interim manager Sam Grace admitted his side were not at their best during Saturday’s stalemate against Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-form Chairboys had eyes on top spot in League One but they were fortunate not to go behind early on and then created only a couple of clear-cut chances, both of which brought fine saves from Town goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

"We know we can be better,” said Grace, who has replaced Luton-bound Matt Bloomfield in the short-term. “The second half was more us. We tweaked it tactically and made some changes and we found better positions in their half of the pitch and created more chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you reflect back on it, their goalkeeper is man of the match. He’s made two big saves, one from Joe Low in the first half and then another from Fred Onyedinma. It’s a frustrating one but it’s another point.

"The game took 20, 25 minutes to settle and they wanted to get it forward early to (Tom) Eaves. We planned for that and it’s what you expect from a Kevin Nolan team. It’s going to be fiery and they will put you under pressure but credit to us because we stood up to that.

"Other results have gone our way so we have to take the positives and be ready to go again on Tuesday.”