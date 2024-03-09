Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridge United manager Garry Monk admitted a draw was a fair result after his side were pegged back by Northampton in his first game in charge on Saturday.

Elias Kachunga gave the U’s a 16th minute lead but Cobblers dominated the second half and rescued a point with eight minutes to go through Jon Guthrie’s header.

"The positive is that we have stopped the run of defeats,” said Monk. “As much as the aim is to win, every point counts at this stage of the season.

"I was really pleased with a lot of the first half. We looked a threat at times, which is what we worked on in the week, and defensively we were strong and we did a lot of good things. We scored a really good goal.

"But I think, when you haven’t won in a while, it’s understandable to have that protective mentality in the second half. You’re in the lead and maybe you become too protective and we stopped doing what we were doing with the ball.

"That allowed Northampton to come much more in the game in the second half so there’s stuff to work on but to be honest I expected that and I can’t complain. The players were great and if you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose.