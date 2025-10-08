Opposition view: Mat Sadler 'gutted' after 'unbelievable' Walsall lose late on to Cobblers

Mat Sadler

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler was ‘gutted but proud’ and hailed an ‘unbelievable’ effort from his young side after their EFL Trophy defeat to Northampton on Tuesday.

The League Two leaders made 10 changes after going top of the table by beating Bristol Rovers on Saturday and they withstood plenty of second half pressure from the visitors before going down to Kamarai Swyer’s fine 88th minute finish.

“I said to the players in the dressing, and I have to get the message right because obviously no one likes losing football matches, but we were unbelievable in terms of some of stories out there tonight,” said Sadler.

"Northampton came with a very strong team tonight and they got stronger as the game went on but we made a commitment as a club to give our young players opportunities and I want to make sure I stand by that.

“To finish the game with Stan (Straw) on the pitch, McLoyd (Oben) and Ronan (Maher), and you saw with Rico (Richards) who played his first 90, he was struggling come 70 minutes, but we’d done the subs we’d wanted to do at that point.

"Fair play, it was a great strike by the lad for the goal, but that was their one shot on our goal and I’m so proud of the lads. We had a few chances, Albert (Adomah) hit the bar and he also went through a couple of times.

"I’m gutted we didn’t see it through but, for so many reasons, I’m so proud tonight and there are loads of positives.”