Opposition view: Mansfield boss Nigel Clough hails 'outstanding' goalkeeper after Sixfields win
The Stags stopper was in superb form and made a series of excellent saves at Sixfields, the best of which came from Tariqe Fosu's first half penalty. Pym also frustrated Cameron McGeehan on three separate occasions and made further stops to deny Mitch Pinnock, Tyler Roberts and Luke Mbete.
And his efforts were rewarded with all three points after second half goals from Will Evans and Aaron Lewis continued Mansfield's strong start to the season.
Clough said: "It was a scrappy game in some ways but there were a lot of chances for both teams and the main reason we kept a clean sheet was because of our goalkeeper.
"It was an outstanding performance and he's been absolutely immaculate for us recently. He made the penalty save - it's a different game if that goes in.
"He's an exceptional professional and a very good character and he last three performances have been excellent."
On the game itself, Clough added: "I thought we were too clever at times in the first half and we weren't brave enough on the ball but I thought we always looked a threat and it wasn't all one-way traffic.
"We said at half-time that we'd create chances with better service and we started the second half much better. We got on the front foot and played forward.
"Our work-rate earned us the three points but I thought Northampton played some good stuff and they were a real threat with the three players they had up front.
"They have some very, very good forward players and we had to be at our best but we got through an iffy period in the first half and then we grew in stature in the second half."
