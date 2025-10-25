Opposition view: Luton boss Jack Wilshere reacts to his first win after Hatters edge out Northampton

By James Heneghan
Published 25th Oct 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 18:37 BST
Luton Town manager Jack Wilshere thought his side were good value for their 1-0 win at Sixfields on Saturday, his first victory since taking charge.

Lamine Fanne was the match-winner, converting Isaiah Jones’ cross in the final 15 minutes, after both teams were guilty of missing chances. Luton also survived a late scare when Hakeem Odoffin cleared Ethan Wheatley’s shot off the line in stoppage-time.

"I'm over the moon," said Wilshere. "I'm really happy for the players because I think they deserve that. Last week was disappointing but all the work and preparation they've done since I came in has been outstanding and I thought we deserved the win today.

"I've spoken about unity a lot and you saw that on the pitch. We had to fight and we had to deal with their directness but we knew it would be a challenge because it always is when you come up against direct play.

"We played well in the first half but were just missing that final bit so we spoke at half-time about being calm and playing that extra pass. We have a lot of quality players and our strength is in the final third so if we can keep the ball, we can cause teams problems and that's what we did in the second half.

"I'm really proud of the players and that's the bar now and they have to keep up those levels."

