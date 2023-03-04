Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey was adamant that his side should have been awarded a ‘clear penalty’ during Saturday’s contentious 1-0 defeat to 10-man Northampton at Sixfields.

Cobblers created and missed numerous chances in a dominant first-half before tempers boiled over in a fractious second, culminating in Aaron McGowan’s debatable red card 18 minutes from full-time.

But Northampton rallied and grabbed victory thanks to Jack Sowerby’s sensational strike seven minutes later. Crawley then pushed for an equaliser and appealed for a penalty when Jordan Mutch went to ground after tussling with Harvey Lintott but referee Ross Joyce remained unmoved.

Crawley are without an away victory all season and remain in the League Two relegation zone.

"We didn't start the game particularly well,” admitted Lindsey. “We looked like we were waiting to concede in the first-half and we never really threatened them.

"I thought we were lucky to come in at half-time 0-0 but I was pleased we did because it gave me an opportunity to get into the players and give them energy and confidence.

"Our second-half performance was better but there were moments where we didn’t defend well. They shouldn't win the corner that leads to the goal and then he smashes it in from 25 yards. If he hits that another 25 times, he probably doesn't score.

"I was disappointed with that and I thought we had a clear penalty. Jordon Mutch gets pulled down at the far post. There's a hand around his neck, he's pulled to the floor and the referee is in a good position but he doesn't give it. At the moment, luck is against us.

"I didn't really see the red card incident but I did think the standard of the officiating was poor today. There was even a moment where the linesman flagged for offside from a goal-kick. I've never seen that at this level before.