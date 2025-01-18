Opposition view: Lincoln were ready for 'attritional' battle against Cobblers

Michael Skubala

Lincoln manager Michael Skubala praised his side for being up for the fight after they battled to an ‘attritional’ 1-0 win over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

Tendayi Darikwa broke the deadlock seven minutes before half-time and that was enough for all three points as Cobblers failed to turn possession and territory into goalscoring opportunities.

"It was a tough game but we knew it would be," said Skubala. "They look to hit the big man (Tom) Eaves and play off that and those type of football matches are never pretty.

"You have to come here and wait for your moments and I thought the goal we scored was a great moment in the game. We got on the ball, switched it and got in behind them. We knew it would be a bit attritional but we stood up to it right until the end and I thought the back three were brilliant.

"We were solid, we were resilient and we were structured and we said that if we can come here and keep a clean sheet, we have enough to score. It was never going to be clean but today is about the win.

"These games are about landing on the second balls and being calm. I don't think either team was able to calm it down but then there's the moment of class where we play a bit and it opened up for us. We're really pleased because it's all about winning at the moment."