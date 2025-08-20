NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Lincoln City at Sixfields on August 19, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Lincoln manager Michael Skubala acknowledged his side were forced to ‘dig really deep’ for Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Northampton at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Drapper’s magnificent 20th-minute volley gave Lincoln what was a deserved lead at the time following their bright start, but from that point on the game was played almost exclusively in the away side’s half.

The Imps did not take a single shot after the 24th minute while Cobblers generated a number of decent opportunities but they all went by the wayside as their search for a first win of the season goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to dig really deep," said Skubala. "It wasn't a pretty game at all. But we have a group of great characters and they saw it out brilliantly. I thought we started the game really well, we worked it well and scored a superb goal and there were a couple of other chances, but we just stopped playing a little bit and that played into their hands.

"It became a war of attrition in the second half but there were some magnificent performances at the back – I thought Sonny Bradley in particular was a monster. Northampton put it on us and landed on seconds but the defence is a proper unit and they all want to defend well and there's nothing better than a clean sheet for defenders.

"George Wickens made some fantastic saves in goal and in the end it's a brilliant win away from home. There are still things we can improve on and I'd like to see us play a bit more and be more brave when we’re 1-0 up, but overall it's a good job well done."