Opposition view: Lincoln City boss disputes 'game-changing' red card decision after defeat to Cobblers
Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala disputed the decision to send off captain Paudie O’Connor during Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Northampton at Sincil Bank.
Jon Guthrie headed Cobblers into a 30th minute lead before Kieron Bowie’s sumptuous finish at the end of a scintillating counter-attack made it two just shy of the hour-mark, with Timothy Eyoma responding for Lincoln almost immediately.
The hosts had the momentum and were pushing for a leveller going into the final 14 minutes when O’Connor was shown a straight red card by referee Matthew Corlett for catching Tyreece Simpson with a swinging arm.
"It’s another tough night in terms of the result and parts of the performance,” admitted Skubala, who has won just two of his nine matches in charge after replacing Mark Kennedy. “I actually thought we started quite well and it was how I want us to play in terms of being on the front foot and being aggressive.
"We took the game to them but I think the first goal they score takes the wind out of us. I’m not sure Lukas (Jensen) needed to come for the cross and then we got done on the counter for the second, but we responded to that well.
"We got back in the game and we were pushing but the sending off changes the game. I’ve seen it back and I don’t think it’s a red card. He’s gone to jump and he hasn’t got his elbow out. He has to use his arms to get up so for me it’s only a yellow. But even then, I’m still trying to get them to be aggressive and attack with 10 men.
"When we take a knock, we become too passive. We need to go and press and be aggressive. Sometimes it’s inexperience and it’s also a mentality thing. We have to get force the issue and create more chances and take more shots.
"I feel the fans’ frustration but I thought they were brilliant and I felt we had Northampton on the ropes at 2-1. They’re frustrated and I’m frustrated but we have to keep digging deep.”