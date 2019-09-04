Opposition view: 'It should have been 5-0 after 55 minutes' says Posh boss

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson claimed his side 'should have been 5-0 up' after just 55 minutes of their 2-0 victory over the Cobblers on Tuesday evening.

Whilst Ferguson's side did create numerous chances, particularly in the second-half, their goal led a charmed life before half-time as Town squandered several opportunities themselves.

The best fell to Harry Smith but his failure to beat Christy Pym from close-range was immediately punished as Posh scored twice in the next five minutes to go a long way to winning the game and moving top of Southern Group H in the EFL Trophy.

The second-half became increasingly stretched as Cobblers, chasing a goal back, were exposed to United's lightening pace on the break, though home 'keeper Andrew Fisher kept the scoreline to two.

"We should be scoring more goals tonight," said Ferguson. "After 55 minutes it should be 5-0 and that's the bit I could be a bit critical of.

“We weren’t clinical enough, but overall I have to be pleased with the result and the performance.

"It was a tough game because these (Northampton) played nearly their strongest team so for my lads who have not played much football to come in and play like that was very good.

“They proved the strength in depth we have in the squad. We have some very good young players. I think the average age of the squad tonight was about 22.

“We defended well again. We keep finding a way to keep clean sheets which is very pleasing although Christy Pym had to make a couple of fine saves in the first-half. They caused us a few problems but we got through it."