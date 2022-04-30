Opposition view: Impressed Taylor hails quality of Sixfields clash as Exeter go top of the table

Matt Taylor.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor was impressed by the quality on display during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Northampton at Sixfields.

It was third versus second at Sixfields and both teams had their moments during an entertaining contest, with Mitch Pinnock firing the hosts in front on 30 minutes.

But Sam Nombe rescued a point in the second-half, one which takes Exeter top of the table for the first time all season.

"I enjoyed the quality on show and I enjoyed how competitive the game was because that was two teams going at it," said Grecians boss Taylor.

"I was really pleased with our first-half performance. Their goal was a poor goal from our point of view but it's a moment of brilliance by the opposition so credit to them - they have some serious players.

"We got back in the game in the second-half and I felt the substitutions made quite a difference. They were dynamic and got up to the speed of the game quickly and then it was a case of defending our box when we needed to.

"We had to ride out some pressure towards the end but we still showed quality and all the attributes we have shown throughout the season to put ourselves in this position.

"It became a bit disjointed towards the end but that was just desperation from both teams. If they had scored a winner, they might have deserved it. If we had scored, we might have deserved it.

"It was just one of those games where two teams gave absolutely everything and I'm pleased because that was a serious game of football and a good reflection of League Two.

"We have come here in the past and wilted in terms of defending our box but we kept them at arm's length for the majority of the game.

"I think we saw Northampton at their best and I felt we really had to push ourselves to get something out of the game.