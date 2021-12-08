Opposition view: 'Hurt' Taylor feels hard done by after Exeter lose unbeaten run to Cobblers

Matt Taylor.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor felt his side did not deserve to lose Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash with Northampton at St James Park.

The Grecians saw their 19-game unbeaten home record in all competitions come to an untimely end after Mitch Pinnock scored a late winner.

Cobblers dominated in the first-half and led through Jack Sowerby before Exeter turned the tide after half-time, levelling when Padraig Amond headed in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the spoils went back to Northampton who opened up a four point gap over their promotion rivals.

"I'm frustrated with the result but I think disappointment is a better word because we got ourselves back into the game with a strong second-half performance," said Taylor.

"We faced difficult conditions in the first-half but their second goal is out of nothing. It's a set-piece goal and that's something we need to improve on.

"We can talk about referees and it probably wasn't a free-kick but it gets given and we have to defend it better and defend the goal-kick better that led to the free-kick because within two or three touches they have the chance to put the ball into our box.

"It was difficult with the conditions in the first-half and then Northampton found it difficult in the second because it was tough to get away from your own goal and put any quality on your clearances and get close to your attacking players.

"We certainly found it hard in the first-half and we didn't get any control, but after that we were in the ascendency and their goal was one of the few moments the ball was in our 18-yard box.

"That's why it hurts a little bit more and even after that, we had chances, we tested their goalkeeper and the centre-backs but credit to them, they stood up to it.