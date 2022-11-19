Mark Hughes

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes praised Northampton and conceded his side were ‘second best’ after they were comprehensively beaten 3-1 in Saturday’s clash between third and fourth in Sky Bet League Two at Valley Parade.

The Bantams were aiming to replace Cobblers in the automatic promotion positions ahead of kick-off but they were outplayed and fortunate not to lose by more, with Andy Cook’s stoppage-time penalty giving the scoreline a more respectable look.

Two goals in the space of two first-half minutes from Mitch Pinnock and Shaun McWilliams put Cobblers in the driving seat and Sam Sherring’s third 14 minutes into the second period came after three good chances went begging.

"I thought we started bright and for half-an-hour it was really good,” said Hughes. “We mixed our game up well and we went a bit more direct at times and I think that surprised them and caught them out a little bit.

"We had that balance to our play that I was looking for but the two goals in quick succession obviously put us on the back foot and then we over-committed.

"You still have to keep your discipline and keep your shape when you’re trying to get back into a game. Our shape wasn’t right and there were too many bodies in one area and when you do that, you are susceptible to counter-attacks going the other way. We need to learn from that and be better.

"But you have to hold your hands up, sometimes the opposition have a day where they are accomplished. They were a strong team who worked hard for each other and we found it difficult to break them down once we went behind. It shows the importance of the first goal.