Opposition view: Hughes 'can see why Cobblers are up there' after Sixfields stalemate

Mark Hughes. Picture: Pete Norton.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes admitted his side had to ride their luck at times during Saturday’s stalemate with Northampton at Sixfields.

The Bantams were under pressure for most of the game and relied on a combination of the crossbar and goalkeeper Alex Bass to keep the promotion-chasing Cobblers at bay.

City did finish strong and almost won it through Callum Cooke two minutes from time, but in the end there was no separating the two teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was more pleased with the second-half," said Hughes. "I thought we really took the game to Northampton, we finished strong and if not a fantastic save by their goalkeeper at the end we would have won the game.

"They put the ball in our box, which is to be expected, and in the first-half we were a little bit too anxious when we didn't need to be. We tried to get the ball forward too quickly and we had to be calmer.

"Sometimes you can't snap out of that but we had a sit down at half-time and calmed everyone down and I thought we were better in the second-half.

"It's a good point away from home against a team in the play-off places. You can see why they are up there because they ask questions of you and put the ball into good areas and you have to defend well.