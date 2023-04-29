Mark Hughes

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes believes his side can chase down the Cobblers and win automatic promotion this season after Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 win at Sixfields.

Romoney Crichlow’s stoppage-time winner has set up a three-way battle for the third automatic promotion spot going into the final week of the season. Bradford need to beat Crewe in their game in hand on Wednesday and then champions Leyton Orient on the final day and hope both Northampton and Stockport slip up.

Reflecting on Saturday’s dramatic win, Hughes said: "It was fantastic character and resilience and we kept on going right until the end. There are not many teams who are able to score set-piece goals against Northampton. They are excellent at it themselves, as we found out in the second-half.

"It's a fantastic achievement by Andy to reach 30 goals and I was happy with what we produced in the first-half and we produced some good play, but Northampton went more direct in the second-half and we had to deal with balls coming into our box and balls being recycled.

"We had to face that but I always felt there would be one more chance for us. It came a little bit late but thankfully we were able to dispatch it and there were great scenes at the end.

"Harry made saves that I would expect him to make because he's an exceptional goalkeeper and that's what he's there to do. Northampton will always test you. They put the ball into areas, they turn you around and constantly recycle the ball and not too many teams come to their place and win.

"Given the circumstances of the game and the pressure leading into it, it's an excellent result and a fantastic performance.

"We're in a good place at the moment but we just need to keep it going and go and win the last two games and see where it leaves us.

"I'm always looking up and not down and to win so late is great for confidence and morale and if we can get the job done on Wednesday, then it's all set up for the final day.