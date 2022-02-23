Opposition view: Hill felt there was no difference between the teams as struggling Scunny hold Cobblers

Keith Hill. Picture: Pete Norton.

Scunthorpe United manager Keith Hill was delighted with his side's performance in Tuesday's goalless draw with Northampton.

The division's bottom team avoided defeat for only the second time in 11 League Two fixtures against Jon Brady's promotion-chasing outfit.

The hosts had the better of things in the first-half but Town came on strong and could have won it with a number of late chances.

“I thought we performed quite well," said Hill. "I thought we were on the front foot, took the game to the opponents and maintained it for 90 minutes where we could have won the game.

“I thought we defended well too, especially Ross Millen with the goal-line clearance. We lost a little bit of concentration down the centre of the pitch, but Ross was in a brilliant position to recover.

“But concentration wise we were very good, they were a physical opponent and I thought we tried to play football so all-in-all I’m pleased with the performance.

"I think the result took them second in the league but there didn't seem to be any difference between the two teams tonight.

"Unfortunately we know there is so we have to turn the league table on its head over the next 13 games and I think performances like that can give us encouragement. We need to back it up.

“We’re looking for positives, we’re looking for something tangible and to build on. I thought there was a negative over-reaction to the Rochdale defeat but tonight we backed it up with a good performance.

“We had another 45-minute clean sheet and a 90-minute clean-sheet tonight and we probably could’ve scored if we were maybe a bit more ruthless in front of goal with our runs and energy to get into the box but hopefully that’ll come.”