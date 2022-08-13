Opposition view: Hartlepool 'deserved more' from Sixfields clash, claims boss Hartley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley.

Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley felt his side were ‘unlucky’ not to ‘take something from the game’ after losing 2-1 to Northampton on Saturday.

The Pools arrived at Sixfields without either a win or a goal this season but they did put one of those failings right when Josh Umerah bundled the ball into the net in first-half stoppage-time to cancel out Tyler Magloire’s earlier opener.

However, Louis Appéré converted one of several chances for the home side in the second-half and a bad miss by Umerah ensured Cobblers continued their steady start to the season, while Hartlepool are above only Rochdale in the early standings.

"I thought we were unlucky," said Hartley. "We deserved to take something from the game. It was obviously a warm day but we looked a threat and created chances but we have been done by two crosses today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought we were OK in the first-half, we didn't look in any danger, and we showed great character after conceding the first goal. We started the second really well and I felt we had them on the ropes. Even after their second, we still looked a threat and we controlled the game at times.

"We knew the game would slow down due to the heat and players would start to tire but we need to stop balls coming into the box and clear our lines better.