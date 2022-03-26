Opposition view: Hartlepool boss Lee frustrated by manner of defeat to Cobblers

Graeme Lee.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee was left frustrated by the manner of his side's 2-0 defeat to the Cobblers at Sixfields on Saturday.

Omar Bogle missed a big early chance for the away side and within minutes they were behind to Sam Hoskins' well-taken goal.

Hartlepool had further chances, albeit none as clear-cut, but Chanka Zimba scored from Mitch Pinnock's second-half free-kick to rubber-stamp victory.

"Goals change games," lamented Lee. "We had enough chances in the first-half to get ahead or at least be level but then a poor header invites them on and they get a goal and that changes the complexion of the game.

"We still had chances and I felt we were well in the game at half-time because we knew we could cause them problems if we beat their press, but then it's another set-piece for the second goal.

"There's a reason why Northampton are at the top end of the season. They don't change the way they play. They are on you, they press you, they get bodies around the ball and we didn't compete enough with that.

"At times we need to change it up and go forward a bit quicker. We created chances in the first-half but didn't take them and then conceded a couple of silly goals.

"The game is won and lost in the box. They took their chances and we didn't. They pressed well, won the second balls and hunted in packs. We didn't do that enough.