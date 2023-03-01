Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver declared himself ‘delighted’ with a point after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Northampton.

Luke Armstrong immediately hit back after Mitch Pinnock’s opener early in the second-half as Harrogate moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

"The lads worked ever so hard tonight and I’m just delighted with a valuable point against a good team,” said Weaver. “I know they have a few injuries at the moment but they are fighting for promotion and they have a real strength in depth so I’m entitled to feel proud of our performance tonight.

"It shows character because it was a quick turnaround after a disappointing result on Saturday. The players responded and to a man everyone gave their all and I’m allowed to be very proud of the group.

"We had filled the players with positives at half-time because it was a display full of character but to be deflated like that, we needed a big reaction and we got that. It’s easy to cave in and think the world is going against you after a deflected goal but that’s when you need characters to stand up.