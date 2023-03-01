Opposition view: Harrogate boss Weaver 'delighted' with a point against Cobblers
Harrogate Town 1 Northampton Town 1
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver declared himself ‘delighted’ with a point after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Northampton.
Luke Armstrong immediately hit back after Mitch Pinnock’s opener early in the second-half as Harrogate moved five points clear of the relegation zone.
"The lads worked ever so hard tonight and I’m just delighted with a valuable point against a good team,” said Weaver. “I know they have a few injuries at the moment but they are fighting for promotion and they have a real strength in depth so I’m entitled to feel proud of our performance tonight.
"It shows character because it was a quick turnaround after a disappointing result on Saturday. The players responded and to a man everyone gave their all and I’m allowed to be very proud of the group.
"We had filled the players with positives at half-time because it was a display full of character but to be deflated like that, we needed a big reaction and we got that. It’s easy to cave in and think the world is going against you after a deflected goal but that’s when you need characters to stand up.
"The lads kept going and I thought we looked the team more likely to win it. It’s just building blocks in the position we’re in and there was a bit of nervous energy and we felt a bit bruised from the weekend but the players were superb in terms of their energy – they were absolutely shattered afterwards.”