Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell was deeply unhappy with ‘every aspect’ of his side’s performance during their 2-0 home defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The Grecians have made a strong start to the League One season but their momentum was halted by the Cobblers as Sam Hoskins and Patrick Brough struck in each half to secure a well-deserved away victory.

"It’s obviously very disappointing,” admitted Caldwell. “We knew it was going to be a big challenge emotionally and physically to recover from the win over Luton but we didn’t turn up today.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have to take it on the chin and we can’t make excuses. We were nowhere near good enough and there were so many disappointing aspects of our performance. It’s a really disappointing performance and result.

"I thought we were sloppy right from the first minute. We didn’t play in the areas we wanted to play in and we didn’t pass the ball with any conviction and we didn’t create options for the man in possession.

"When we lost the ball, we weren’t good enough in the duels and we lost too many second balls. Every aspect of our game wasn’t anywhere near where we wanted it to be and we have to be honest with ourselves about that.

