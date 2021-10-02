Opposition view: Gray felt Sutton were 'comfortable' in beating Cobblers

Matt Gray.

Sutton United manager Matt Gray felt his side got exactly what they deserved after beating Northampton 2-0 on Saturday.

Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson were on target as Sutton outplayed the Cobblers for their first away victory since winning promotion to League Two.

"That first away win has been long overdue because we've played really well on the road," said Gray.

"Today was another excellent performance from start to finish and we thoroughly deserved the win.

"We were a threat throughout and we pride ourselves on being solid and hard-working and showing lots of energy to get the ball back.

"We thought their biggest threat would be from set-pieces so we had to stand up to that and I thought we dealt with them very well.

"I'm really pleased with how we executed the gameplan and the threat we looked every time we got the ball.

"It's good for Joe Kizzi to get his first league goal, he's deserved that, and then we started the second-half very well.

"We had the wind in the first-half so it was always going to be a different test after half-time but the second goal settled down and I thought we played the conditions very well.