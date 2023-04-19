Matt Gray receives a talking to from referee David Rock

Sutton United manager Matt Gray was delighted with his side’s ‘dominant’ performance during Tuesday’s slender defeat to Northampton and felt they deserved at least a point.

The home side started on top and Alastair Smith struck the woodwork with an early volley, however they fell behind on 32 minutes when Max Dyche flicked on Mitch Pinnock’s long throw and Louis Appéré tucked home.

Sutton hit back through Donovan Wilson in first-half stoppage-time but within five minutes of the restart they were behind again as Mitch Pinnock finished off a sweeping counter-attack, and that proved to be the winner despite late home pressure.

"I thought we were good for large spells and it was a very dominant performance,” said Gray. “I was pleased with the first-half and we were camped in their half for a lot of the second-half.

"It’s just the two moments and the two goals which have stopped us getting a point, which was the least we deserved. The first goal is a long throw that we haven’t dealt with. That’s something we pride ourselves on so it’s really disappointing to concede a goal like that. We didn’t get the first contact and we didn’t track the runner.

"It was against the run of play. We started the game really well and they had to change their shape after 15, 20 minutes and we forced that due to our domination so it was disappointing to go 1-0 down.

"We responded really well and we were full of energy and enthusiasm and desire and we played some really good football at times as well.

"We got caught on the counter-attack for the second goal and again that’s a bit uncharacteristic of us, but again we responded and we had chances to make it 2-2. I was surprised only three minutes were added on. It was a frustrating night.”

Things got heated between the two benches on a few occasions in the first-half with both Jon Brady and Sutton assistant manager Jason Goodliffe shown yellow cards by referee David Rock.

Asked about those incidents, Gray said: "There were a couple of moments but it happens. It’s football and you shake hands at the end of the 90 minutes and wish each other well.

