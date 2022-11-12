Opposition view: Gills boss Harris says 'it's just not good enough' after defeat to Cobblers

Neil Harris

Gillingham manager Neil Harris accepts ‘it’s just not good enough’ after his side’s dismal league form continued with Saturday’s limp 2-0 defeat to Northampton at Priestfield.

Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie scored either side of half-time and that was more than enough to give the away side all three points as Gillingham struggled to create anything of note, with their one and only good chance squandered by Lewis Walker.

Gills, who have scored only six league goals all season, under half Hoskins’ tally, remain just a point outside the relegation zone.

"I’m not kidding anyone, people here can see that when you have better players, they make a difference in those fine margins,” said Harris. “We give the ball away for the first goal and they stick it into the top corner. That’s as simple an explanation as you can get.

“Did the lads try? Yes. There was no lack of effort. But nine times we got into their final third in the first-half and we didn’t make a chance. It’s just not good enough but that’s where we are and we will keep working at it.

"When we get into the final third, we have to be clever enough to play two-on-two and three-on-two, make good runs, be better with the ball and put better quality into their box.

"We rolled the dice and went more direct with two up front in the second-half but, ultimately, Northampton got into probably four good areas and scored two goals and we got into 12 or 15 and didn’t score any.

"It’s frustrating and that sums it up. I know the fans are frustrated and I appreciate them sticking with the team and all I can promise is that we will keep working, be better in the final third and get some support in January when we get a chance to rebuild.

