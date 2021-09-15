Opposition view: Fuming Flynn tears into Newport players for their 'absolutely awful' performance against Cobblers

Michael Flynn.

A fuming Michael Flynn let rip at his Newport County players for their 'dreadful' performance in defeat to Northampton at Rodney Parade on Tuesday night.

The Exiles, last season's beaten play-off finalists, fell behind to Jon Guthrie's strike late in the first-half and could only muster one shot on target in response.

Flynn was furious with his side's display and did not hold back in telling his players exactly what he thought of their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought we were absolutely awful in the first-half," he said. "We were the better team in the second-half but never really looked like scoring.

"I think Joe (Day) only had one other save to make all evening so it's a very frustrating night but we don't have anyone to blame apart from ourselves.

"There aren't any positives. We picked a team today to play football but they let themselves down and I will take responsibility for that. The buck always stops with the manager. I pick the team and I take the blame.

"But I think a few players might have played their way out of the squad completely if I'm honest because some of the performances tonight were dreadful.

"They had the brutal truth in the dressing room afterwards and it's up to them where they go from here because if they're going to dish that up, then they can stay at home.

"It's probably the most forceful I've been since I started managing because you can't have a gameplan and work on certain things and then throw it out of the window.

"I've told them to not even think about knocking on my door because if anyone does tomorrow, it'll be slammed in their face."

Flynn's night was made worse by a serious injury to defender Scot Bennett, who had to be stretchered off after receiving lengthy treatment.