Opposition view: Frustrated Weaver laments Harrogate's mistakes in defeat to Cobblers

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver lamented the ‘self-inflicted’ nature of his side’s defeat to the Cobblers on Monday.

The out-of-form Sulphurites have been tumbling down the table in recent weeks and it got no better at Sixfields where they were comfortably beaten 3-0.

Sam Hoskins opened the scoring in the first-half and then netted a second on the hour-mark shortly after Louis Appere capitalised on a mistake in the Harrogate defence.

"It's another defeat which is self-inflicted," lamented Weaver.

"We were right in the game but it's just moments that have cost us and that has been a massive lesson for us at this level during the season.

"We are in contention within games but the opposition, especially teams in the top half, only need to wait for us to make a mistake and we are making those mistakes and providing teams with opportunities to score.

"We passed the ball well at times and we looked a decent outfit between both boxes and I think a neutral would see that we had a game plan and what we were trying to achieve.

"We have an incredible amount of injuries at the moment but we didn't do ourselves justice. Northampton did not need to be outstanding by any stretch so we have to get better.