Opposition view: Forest Green boss Edwards felt Cobblers' equaliser could have been ruled out

Rob Edwards.

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards has had his say on the two big moments during Saturday's contentious 1-1 draw with Northampton at Sixfields.

Matt Stevens' goal to break the deadlock with 20 minutes to play was awarded by the linesman despite the ball failing to cross the line, much to Northampton's incredulity.

Fortunately, Mitch Pinnock then snatched a dramatic point for the Cobblers with an injury-time strike. Nicky Cadden had gone down in the build-up but the referee did not award a foul.

Edwards said: "I genuinely have not seen our goal back so I can't really comment on it.

"I saw the side of the net move from my view and the lads were convinced so obviously I'm going to appeal.

"For their equaliser, Nicky definitely got caught but sometimes you get those decisions and sometimes you don't and we didn't get that one and the lad finished it very well.

"There were a lot of decisions throughout the game and some went for us and others didn't and that's just the nature of football."

On the game itself, Edwards added: "It's a great point away from home. Obviously we're disappointed with the manner of it and how late they scored.

"It's a tough one to take but this is a tough place to come so we have to accept it and learn from it because there were areas where we could have been better.

"I think it was a good game. They started off really well which is what you would expect with them being at home.

"It settled down after 10 or 15 minutes and we grew into the game and started to get a bit more control.

"We were the better team in the second half, we played at a better tempo and after we got the goal we looked a threat on the counter.

"The big thing that I will reflect on is that we should have gone 2-0 up because we had lots of good moments on the counter-attack.