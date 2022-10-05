Opposition view: Flynn salutes Walsall's 'long overdue' win against 'very good' Cobblers
Walsall 1 Northampton Town 0
Walsall boss Michael Flynn was a relieved man after his side’s wretched run of form came to an end with Tuesday’s victory over Northampton.
The Saddlers had not won in 12 games across all competitions before Tuesday evening but came out on top thanks to Danny Johnson’s first-half header. Cobblers struggled to create any clear-cut chances and missed out on the chance to go top of League Two.
"It’s a weight off our shoulders and it’s been long overdue because we have played very well in a lot of games and haven’t got what we deserved,” said Flynn.
"There have been one or two games where we were off it but that’s League Two and that’s the level we are at but no-one has been more frustrated than me and tonight gives us something to build on.
"I’m not going to get carried away with one win but that’s been well overdue and I’m pleased to send the fans home with smiles on their faces and I’m pleased with a good win against a very good Northampton team.
"I couldn’t care who scored and I couldn’t care if we won 9-8. We just needed to get that monkey off our back and I’m very proud of the players. They have set the standard and now they need to do it week in, week out.
"We have only conceded 11 goals all season so we have been defensively sound. We have just given away soft goals at bad times but we stuck at it tonight.”