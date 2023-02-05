Walsall manager Michael Flynn was satisfied to come away from Sixfields with a point despite arguing that his side were the better team during Saturday’s stalemate against Northampton, especially in the second-half.

The Saddlers boss also aired an aggrievance or two with the officials but he felt it was a hard-earned, well-deserved point for his side after a game that yielded little in the way of excitement, quality and goalmouth action.

“It’s a good point away from home against a physical, direct opponent,” said Flynn. "I thought we were the better team in the second-half. It took us a while to get going in terms of creating chances and getting into their half but it was a very scruffy game and the referee stopped everything so the game couldn’t get any flow and that was the same for both teams.

Michael Flynn

"But we knew it would be physical and a tough game because they are a strong, organised team and it was always going to be difficult coming here.

"You can't be too disappointed because Northampton have been up there for the last couple of years. They have had injuries as well, like us, and I sympathise with Jon (Brady) because I know what it's like, but they are a good team so I'm pleased with a point.

"The boys at the back were outstanding. They didn't put a foot wrong and it's another clean sheet, and if we had showed a bit more quality in the final third, we might have won the game.

"We had a few moments in their box, one where we put the ball in the net, but I don't know why the referee has given a foul on the goalkeeper. He's actually gone under the ball.