Opposition view: Flynn frustrated not to score 'three or four' against Cobblers

A stern half-time team talk from Michael Flynn helped Walsall turn a poor first-half into a dominant second in earning a deserved point against the Cobblers on Tuesday.

The Saddlers were fortunate to trail by just one at the break after surviving a few close shaves in the opening 45 minutes, with Mitch Pinnock's early strike the difference.

The second-half was a different story though as Conor Wilkinson scored one chance and missed another, while George Miller also headed wide.

"I thought we were very poor first-half but fair play to the lads, they were excellent in the second," said Flynn.

"They held their hands up and said they could all do better and that's the character I want to see from my team.

"The players have to take responsibility and they also have to take praise for the second-half because they made me very proud.

"I did get stuck into them at half-time but they had to drag it out of themselves and get it from within and they did that.

"We want to win football matches and I thought we could have scored three or four goals in the second-half.

"It's been a tough run of games but we have come to second in the league and been the better team overall so that's pleasing.