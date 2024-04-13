Bosun Lawal of Fleetwood Town celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam was delighted with his side’s ‘complete performance’ during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Northampton.

The relegation battlers needed three points to keep alive their hopes of staying in League One and they were comfortably the better team, with Promise Omochere and Bosun Lawal scoring first half goals.

"I thought it was a complete performance,” said Adam. “We were at it from the first minute, we were aggressive in the press and we were organised and if I’m being critical two goals weren’t enough. We should have scored more but we’re delighted with three points.

"We felt in control in the second half but we started to come away from what was getting us success and that allowed Northampton to come back into the game, but we were so dominant in the first half. We blew them away and caused them all sorts of problems.