Opposition view: Ferguson felt Peterborough should have scored even more against Cobblers

Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson felt his side missed out on an even bigger victory after they thumped Cobblers 5-1 in Tuesday’s local derby.

Posh recovered from Jon Guthrie’s early header to run rampant at London Road as Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Josh Knight and Hector Kyprianou all got on the score sheet in a comprehensive derby victory.

"I’m delighted,” said Ferguson. “It was a very good all-round performance. Every player and all of the subs were excellent and I thought it was a very, very confident performance and obviously a very good result.

"The goal we conceded early on was a really soft goal and we have to cut that out, I said that to them at half-time and full-time, but it didn’t bother the players, they stuck to the game plan and I thought we played very well.

"Some of our football, particularly in the first half, was outstanding. The movement, the rotations. We’ve gone bang, bang, bang and scored three quick goals and then you’re thinking can we match that again in the second half and we did.