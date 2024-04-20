Gary Caldwell

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell hailed his side’s ‘unbelievable’ win at Sixfields after revealing he was ‘surprised’ by Northampton’s team selection.

The Grecians extended their unbeaten run to nine games and moved above Cobblers in the process thanks to goals from Luke Harris and Will Aimson as they overcame the blow of losing Ryan Woods to a red card late in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was another brilliant display of character and team spirit," said Caldwell. "I thought the way we started the game was excellent. We were surprised by their team, they showed us a lot of respect and changed formation and they locked onto our box and tried to stop us playing.

"But when we adjusted and went to a back four I thought we caused them a lot of problems and we scored during that period and we could have scored more goals.

"The game then became a bit loose just before half-time and the sending off changes everything but this team fights and always finds a way and it was another unbelievable win.

"It's not the first time we have won with 10 men this season and that's all about resilience and character."