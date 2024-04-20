Opposition view: Exeter City manager hails 'unbelievable' win after revealing 'surprise' at Cobblers team selection
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell hailed his side’s ‘unbelievable’ win at Sixfields after revealing he was ‘surprised’ by Northampton’s team selection.
The Grecians extended their unbeaten run to nine games and moved above Cobblers in the process thanks to goals from Luke Harris and Will Aimson as they overcame the blow of losing Ryan Woods to a red card late in the first half.
"It was another brilliant display of character and team spirit," said Caldwell. "I thought the way we started the game was excellent. We were surprised by their team, they showed us a lot of respect and changed formation and they locked onto our box and tried to stop us playing.
"But when we adjusted and went to a back four I thought we caused them a lot of problems and we scored during that period and we could have scored more goals.
"The game then became a bit loose just before half-time and the sending off changes everything but this team fights and always finds a way and it was another unbelievable win.
"It's not the first time we have won with 10 men this season and that's all about resilience and character."
On the red card, Caldwell said: "I think it's really soft. There's a coming together and he (Jon Guthrie) goes down very, very easily and the referee couldn't wait to get his red card out."