Opposition view: Exeter boss rues failure to 'kill the game' after Cobblers defeat
The Grecians were the better side for 65 minutes and led through Tristan Crama’s early header but their superiority didn’t translate on the scoreline and that opened the door for Cobblers to fight back.
Callum Morton levelled before Cameron McGeehan arrived right on cue at the back post to hand Town their first win of the season.
"It's a disappointing result but I thought the performance for large parts was very good," said Caldwell. "The way we started the game was outstanding and we scored with a set-piece that we've been working on but we should have scored more goals in that period.
"The game became a bit scrappy later in the first half but it was a similar story in the second half because we started really well and created loads of chances.
"We could have been further ahead at half-time and we definitely should have been further ahead after 60 minutes, but we couldn't get that second goal which would have killed the game off.
"The 1-0 scoreline puts the team under pressure and we gave two bad goals away so there's lessons to be learned but I can't fault the players for their efforts and for large parts of the performance.
"The game should be finished before Northampton got back into it but we came here to win and ultimately we haven't done that so we'll look at those small details and be better next week."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.