Gary Caldwell

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell had no complaints after his side were beaten 2-0 by Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Grecians trailed inside a minute as Ethan Wheatley finished well before Max Dyche doubled the advantage, and from there the result was rarely in doubt.

“I’m hugely disappointed,” admitted Caldwell. "The game was over before it started. We started really poorly and gave two very bad goals away. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and after that it took us too long to get going and play the type of football we want to play.

"It shows that you need to the physicality and mentally to go again when you go from Tuesday to Saturday but we weren't ready to play at the level we needed to win. It's having the mentality to wake yourself up to be ready to start a game but we started really sloppily, especially out of possession.

"We knew they would be direct and we would have to stand up to their physicality but we didn't win enough first contacts or second balls and the game became hard and it's a really big ask when you go 2-0 down so early on.

"I thought we created some good opportunities in the second half but we didn't have enough quality in the final third to make more of them.”