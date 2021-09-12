Opposition view: Edwards hails 'exceptional' Forest Green

Rob Edwards.

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards thought his 'exceptional' team were good value for their 1-0 victory over Northampton on Saturday.

Jamille Matt scored the decisive goal 15 minutes from time during the home side's best period of the match following what had been a relatively even contest.

“The lads were exceptional and we deserved that," said Edwards. "It was a really hard game and I'm really proud of the lads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Northampton are good at what they do and asked lots of questions of us but we defended really well. As the game progressed and as we got into the second-half, we started to ask questions of them and created chances.

“We limited Northampton to very little and everyone to a man was brilliant. They're difficult to break down, they ask questions of you and they're quite direct but there's a pattern there and we dealt with them very well.

"We had to win the first balls and second balls and compete because they're good at that and as the game went on, we got our wide players in the game more.

“Liam Roberts made two or three great saves and I don’t know how they cleared the ball off the line. I was walking down the touchline as I thought Jammer had scored.