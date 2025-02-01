Michael Duff

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff was left raging at his side's 'unacceptable' performance after they were beaten 3-2 by relegation-battling Northampton on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers were aiming to get their promotion bid back on track after successive defeats but they were comprehensively second best for an hour at Sixfields and deservedly found themselves 3-0 down.

Sam Hoskins cracked in a fine opener, Tom Eaves muscled his way through for a second and then Liam Shaw swept home at the end of a terrific team move for a third, and whilst Huddersfield set up a grandstand finish with two late goals, a furious Duff did not care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not interested in the two goals we got back,” he fumed. “We were nowhere near the levels that any football team expects but particularly this football club. There was no fight and no spirit.

"They might get a well done for getting back into it but do it from the first minute. I've tried to protect the players at times but today was nowhere near good enough and we have to apologise to the supporters. They deserved better.

"I don't know where it came from. They've scored two worldies, which doesn't help, but that's not an excuse and the third goal sums it up because we lose a dual and then lose four or five tackles.

"It's the fundamentals of football. There's no entitlement in this game. I kept it pretty short with the players but I've told them it was nowhere near the levels we expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you're not prepared to turn up and have a fight, don't bother coming in on Monday. We got stick from the supporters and rightly so because we got beat up and we couldn't deal with them.

"I don't care how good we think the players are, you can't deliver that for an hour and expect to get a result out of any game. It’s easy to play at 3-0 down but I didn’t like our body language after we went behind. We were out-fought and out-run and that’s the worst feeling in football. It’s unacceptable.”