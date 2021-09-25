Opposition view: 'Draw was the least we deserved', claims Salford boss Bowyer

Gary Bowyer.

Salford City manager Gary Bowyer felt a draw was the very least his side deserved after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Northampton on Saturday.

Ash Eastham's last-gasp strike salvaged a 2-2 draw for Salford after Cobblers midfielders Paul Lewis and Mitch Pinnock were both on target with their head at Moor Lane.

"I think a draw was the least we deserved," said Bowyer. "It's great credit to the players because we didn't feel sorry for ourselves and we kept going until the end.

"If you look at the statistics with the possession that we had, their goalkeeper made an outstanding save in the first few minutes and then I've just watched some of our chances back in the second-half, we hit the post and we had a ball flashed across the box and you wonder how it hasn't gone in.

“But I have to say the players’ character, the fighting spirit, the desire to keep going was evident again today. We scored a late goal here the other week to win against Bradford and I was really pleased with the reaction when we scored a late goal again.

"We didn’t go and celebrate, we picked the ball up and put it on the centre spot ready to go again because we wanted to try and win the game, and that’s what we’ve got in the dressing room.

“It’s a new group coming together, hindered by injuries again and suspension this week, but rather than making them as excuses it’s provided opportunities for people and we’ve had a right good go.