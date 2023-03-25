Danny Schofield

Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield lamented Jonathan Mitchell’s two mistakes which proved decisive in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The former Town goalkeeper allowed Mitch Pinnock’s low shot to go straight through him after only 90 seconds and then, early in the second-half, his loose pass was pounced upon by Sam Hoskins, who made no mistake for his 20th goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-table Donny created a smattering of half chances but they struggled to seriously test Lee Burge as their poor form – now one win in eight – continued.

"It’s obviously difficult,” admitted Schofield. “Losing any game, especially at home, is tough to take.

"It was disappointing and both goals come from errors which makes it even more difficult because I thought we were in the game and we were competing. We started the second-half really, really well and we created chances, but to concede from another mistake makes it very hard.

"We always stick to our game plan and we speak about setbacks and conceding goals but to go behind in the first two minutes from a set-piece, and then again when we were in a good moment and putting pressure on, is frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made two mistakes and lost the game – that’s football. We spoke about their threats and Sam Hoskins was obviously one of them. He’s scored a lot of goals in his career and we knew he was going to be a threat so it’s disappointing to allow him to have that moment.