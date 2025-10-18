Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann claimed his side ‘had to beat the officials, not just Northampton’ after they lost 2-1 to Kevin Nolan’s team at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Close’s deflected shot gave Doncaster a half-time lead but Ethan Wheatley equalised straight after half-time – from an offside position, according to McCann – before Sam Hoskins tucked away one penalty and missed another.

McCann did not complain about either penalty decision but he was deeply unhappy with the performance of referee John Busby and his officials and felt most decisions went against his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was pleased with how we performed the first half,” he said. “I felt we were comfortable but I was disappointed not to be more than one goal ahead. There was a moment just before half-time where we break forward but then we go back and I’m thinking, ‘what’s going on here?’ because that’s not what I’m about. We needed that second goal.

"But I said to the lads at half-time, you're not only going to have to beat Northampton today, you'll have to beat the officials as well because it was so frustrating. I’m not one to moan about referees but every little decision went against us, particularly in the first half.

"Wheatley's offside for the goal. We planned for that because we know he moves into an offside position from free-kicks and I don't know how the linesman hasn't seen that – well, I do know because I’ve watched it back and he's two yards behind the play.

"We give away a soft free-kick in the first place but you're just asking the officials to do their job. It's really frustrating. The two penalties are blatant but it's more the little things which changes the momentum in games. Everything went against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From then on we were disappointing. We made mistakes, we got a bit lazy with our defending and we stopped getting on the ball and stopped taking responsibility. There's a lack of confidence in the group and we just didn't get going after the equaliser.

"We let ourselves down in the second half but it's about staying positive because we need to get out of this rut."