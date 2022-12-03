Micky Mellon.

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon was disappointed to come away from Sixfields with only a point after his side's goalless draw against promotion-chasing Northampton.

Rovers are now nine games without a win in all competitions but they created the better chances at Sixfields, particularly in the first-half when both Kane Hemmings and Paul Lewis were denied by a spectacular double save from Lee Burge.

Top scorer Sam Hoskins was the biggest threat for Northampton but he spurned his best chance in stoppage-time.

"I think we showed more of what we are about," said Mellon. "We had by far and away the better chances and we kept going and kept plugging away and stayed organised.

"It's a difficult place to come and other teams have found it tough here but it's a clean sheet and a point and to be honest we are a disappointed we haven't taken all three.

"Their goalkeeper was man of the match which I think tells you everything about how the game went. The attitude was much better and it was more like the Tranmere I want to see.

"We were much the better team at the start of the second-half and looked the more likely to score. With more clinical finishing, we could have got ourselves an early goal in the second-half.

"There were some very good opportunities and with the quality of players we have, it's disappointing that we didn't score. They are good players and they should be taking those chances.

