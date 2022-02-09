Opposition view: 'Disappointed' Rowberry claims 'a draw would have been fair' after late Cobblers defeat

James Rowberry. Picture: Pete Norton.

Newport County's James Rowberry became the latest opposition manager to bemoan his side's inability to defend a set-piece against Northampton.

In a tight, evenly-matched game at Sixfields, a set-piece once again made all the difference as Fraser Horsfall's scruffy but crucial late goal sealed victory for the Cobblers.

Dom Telford had earlier been brilliantly denied by home stopper Liam Roberts as the two promotion rivals exchanged good chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a disappointing result tonight," said Rowberry. "I think a draw would have been a fair reflection.

"They had chances, we had chances and to get done at a set-piece late on, it's very disappointing.

"They put the ball in behind you and force you back and if you don't get your clearances right, they end up on top of you and have opportunities on your goal and that's what happened.

"We had a few decent chances ourselves. They made some good blocks in the first-half but normally we take those chances.

"We felt could have exploited their back-line but the execution wasn't quite right and we didn't do it to the effect that we normally do.

"They were strong and physical and you look at the goal, we need to realise what we did wrong and make it right.

"But I don't think we've been found out. We need to be better at what we do. We might have to try and find a different overload to play through the middle of the pitch and find different ways to get in behind their back-line.