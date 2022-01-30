Opposition view: Disappointed Bowyer admits Cobblers 'shaded it' against Salford

Gary Bowyer was in trouble with referee Tom Nield. Picture: Pete Norton.

The manner of Northampton's winning goal left a bitter taste in the mouth for Salford City manager Gary Bowyer following his side's defeat at Sixfields on Saturday.

Paul Lewis scored the game's decisive goal just 12 minutes in when he converted a Sam Hoskins corner after Jon Guthrie's initial effort was cleared off the line.

Salford created very little after that with Michael Smith directing their best chance straight at Cobblers goalkeeper Liam Roberts early in the second-half.

"It was a hard-fought game in blustery conditions and I thought it would be decided by a set-piece," said Bowyer.

"We started the game well and had two great opportunities from corners but they score from the first one they have and it's poor marking by us.

"The rest of the game wasn't a spectacle to watch, that's for sure, and I think the conditions played a part in that, but we still had a couple of really good opportunities, again at set-pieces.

"That was the type of game it became but the ball has hit Matt Smith and gone straight at their goalkeeper and in the end that's probably the difference in the game.

"When you see the conditions, you know it's not going to be a pretty game of football so to concede the only goal of the game from a set-piece is disappointing.

"We have to be better with the ball. They probably shaded it and made better decisions in the conditions.

"The loss of Donald Love 15 minutes before kick-off wasn't ideal but you have to get on with it and when the ball comes into your box, you need to deal with it and we didn't.