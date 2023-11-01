Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby County assistant boss Richie Barker was frustrated his side didn’t rack up even more goals against Northampton on Tuesday after it became ‘too easy’ during the 4-0 thrashing at Pride Park.

Max Bird’s 14th-minute goal got the ball rolling in what quickly descended into a very one-sided contest that saw Derby completely outplay their beleaguered visitors. Conor Washington made it two, Bird added a third and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing swept home a fourth before further chances were squandered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barker, Paul Warne’s number two, said: "The biggest frustration, if I am being honest without being disrespectful, was the fact that we didn't score more. You aren’t 3-0 up at half-time too many times and it was an opportunity to send out a real message tonight, but hopefully it has anyway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Barker

"We got a bit sloppy and it got a bit too easy for us but, more importantly, it's about a reaction. It's about the players' ability to put things behind them from 48 hours ago and I thought some of the stuff they played was excellent.

“I thought all the goals were excellent goals. I thought our desire to get the ball back when we lost it was excellent and we moved the ball about really well. I'm slightly frustrated it wasn't more but we can't be greedy.

"I appreciate the fact that for the first few weeks our home form wasn't where it wanted to be but they are starting to look a little more confident now and are feeling a little bit more at home. The new players are starting to get more of an understanding of what it takes to play here and they came into the game with confidence.