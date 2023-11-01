News you can trust since 1931
Opposition view: Derby County coach frustrated Rams didn't score more against Cobblers

Derby County 4 Northampton Town 0
By James Heneghan
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:08 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:09 GMT
Derby County assistant boss Richie Barker was frustrated his side didn’t rack up even more goals against Northampton on Tuesday after it became ‘too easy’ during the 4-0 thrashing at Pride Park.

Max Bird’s 14th-minute goal got the ball rolling in what quickly descended into a very one-sided contest that saw Derby completely outplay their beleaguered visitors. Conor Washington made it two, Bird added a third and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing swept home a fourth before further chances were squandered.

Barker, Paul Warne’s number two, said: "The biggest frustration, if I am being honest without being disrespectful, was the fact that we didn't score more. You aren’t 3-0 up at half-time too many times and it was an opportunity to send out a real message tonight, but hopefully it has anyway.

"We got a bit sloppy and it got a bit too easy for us but, more importantly, it's about a reaction. It's about the players' ability to put things behind them from 48 hours ago and I thought some of the stuff they played was excellent.

“I thought all the goals were excellent goals. I thought our desire to get the ball back when we lost it was excellent and we moved the ball about really well. I'm slightly frustrated it wasn't more but we can't be greedy.

"I appreciate the fact that for the first few weeks our home form wasn't where it wanted to be but they are starting to look a little more confident now and are feeling a little bit more at home. The new players are starting to get more of an understanding of what it takes to play here and they came into the game with confidence.

“We started the game really well and the important thing for us is always getting that first goal and we got that early tonight.”

